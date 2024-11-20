ESPN Pundit Makes Insanely Stupid Comment About Star QB: WATCH

Joey Galloway is the proud owner of the dumbest take of the college football season.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled Tuesday night, and one of the biggest stories in college football is number five Indiana.

The Hoosiers are a perfect 10-0, and have a monster matchup against Ohio State this weekend in Columbus. A win will guarantee a spot in the CFP for Indiana.

Joey Galloway suggests Indiana bench Kurtis Rourke.

It's the biggest game in several years for the Hoosiers….and Galloway thinks star QB Kurtis Rourke should be glued to the bench.

"If I'm Indiana, I don't know if I'm playing Rourke against Ohio State. We've seen what happened to Florida State last year, Jordan Travis. What could keep Indiana out of this? Getting their quarterback hurt. We've seen it happen to Florida State last year," Galloway said during the reveal of the latest playoff rankings Tuesday night.

Yes, Joey Galloway - a man paid to talk about sports - suggested Indiana bench its best player in its biggest game of the year in order to preserve his health.

You can watch the true stunning moment unfold in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I had a buddy text me about this last night, and I had to triple check I wasn't getting punked. This is 100% true, and it's absolutely insane.

Imagine if Dwight D. Eisenhower just decided to bench the 101st Airborne Division on D-Day. We all know in life that you always bench your best player on the biggest day of the year.

It's just common sense. Why play the engine of the offense against Ohio State when you can roll with a backup? Obviously, that's sarcasm. Galloway's suggestion is beyond stupid. I'm also sure the fact he played for the Buckeyes is 100% motivating his stupid take.

Indiana will 100% be playing Kurtis Rourke against Ohio State, and anyone who suggests otherwise should never talk about football again. This was a truly bonehead take from Galloway. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.