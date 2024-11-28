Joey Chestnut Chows Down On 47 Pierogis During NBA Halftime Show, Reminding Us Why He's GOAT

Holy Pierogi! Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is here to remind us why he's the GOAT of feasting.

The chow champion built his legend on devouring record amounts of dawgs at Coney Island. In 2024, Joey Chestnut is performing in arenas during NBA halftime shows and consuming a significant number of pierogis.

For the uninitiated, pierogis are basically dumplings, and Chestnut put down 47 of those suckers in roughly 90 seconds during Wednesday's halftime show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The fans love Chestnut. This guy can't stop eating!

Chestnut is a bona fide American hero.

WATCH:

He's also not a new challenger on the pierogi block.

In 2014, Joey Chestnut ate 165 pierogis in eight minutes to break a world record. And this March, Chestnut ate 39 pierogis during a halftime show between the Lakers and Cavs.

On Wednesday, Chestnut brought the passion that the Cavaliers were lacking.

The Cavs hosted the Atlanta Hawks and could not feel the momentum of Chestnut's triumph. Cleveland suffered its second loss of the season, 17-2.

This Thanksgiving, say a prayer of gratitude for Joey Jaws, the man with an insatiable appetite and the gift that keeps on giving.

