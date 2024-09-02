Joey Chestnut Sticks It To Nathan's With World-Record 83 Hot Dogs Consumed During Netflix Labor Day Event

No one has yet to come close to cracking this Chestnut. The GOAT of competitive eating, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, put on a historic performance during a live Netflix event on Labor Day, MC'd by Rob Riggle.

Chestnut took on his longtime eating rival Takeru Kobayashi in Netflix's "Unfinished Beef" contest.

The Adversaries of the Appetizer pushed each other in the 10-minute competition, though Chestnut eventually separately himself as the true champ with a record-setting 83 hot dogs consumed.

WATCH:

The 40-year-old's achievement was made all the more impressive by Chestnut's inability to dunk the 'dawgs in water to help them go down. Joey broke a world record and earned a tasty $100,000 payday.

Chestnut accomplished the mark after a tough year for the competitive eater after receiving a ban from Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest over a deal he made with a fake-meat company. His past world record, which he broke on Monday, came in 2022 when Chestnutt finished an astounding 76 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs (and buns) in 10 minutes.

Chestnut annihilated Kobayashi with a 17-dog advantage, 83-66. He seems to be handling his break-up with Nathan's quite well.

"I've been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years, and without Kobayashi I was never able to," Chestnut said during the Netflix event. "He drives me, we weren't always nice to each other, but we push each other to be our best."

One fan posted on X, "Joey Chestnut with a big f**k you to Nathan's Hot Dogs setting a new world record on Netflix."

Fans sang the highest praises for Chestnut on social media after JC put up numbers, and put down food, unlike any human before him.

