Chargers DE Joey Bosa Claims Jim Harbaugh Hits The Cold Tub Fully-Clothed, Tucked-In Shirt And All

There has been a lot of controversy around Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh over the last few years, but none are as shocking as this one from Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, and it has to do with the coach's cold tub habits.

According to Bosa, Harbaugh hops in fully clothed; tucked-in shirt and all.

I'm fascinated by the cold tub. I like that somewhat recently someone decided that the key to a healthy lifestyle was dunking yourself in cold water. I'm sure it's good for you, but then why haven't we all been doing it our entire lives?

Anyway, it sounds like Coach Harbaugh is all in on cold tubs, and by "all-in" I mean it sounds like his entire wardrobe gets to soak with him.

"He's been hitting the cold tub and he just gets in full outfit," Bosa told ex-NFLer Chris Long on his Green Light podcast. "Shirt still tucked in, and he's just sitting there."

Long asked if Khakis were part of Harbaugh's cold tub getup.

Bosa saw the Khakis and raised him a belt.

"Belt, khakis," Bosa continued, before adding that he asked if the khakis provided some insulation to the frigid cold tub water.

This is weird behavior with a cold tub, but makes some degree of sense to keep a little warmth. Although, there are better, more waterproof options out there than a pair of Dockers.

Now I need to know if Harbaugh has a similar playbook when it comes to hot tub attire, because wearing khakis and a belt into a hot tub should get you put on a watch list of some sort. Imagine sitting in a hotel hot tub and some dude plops in there with some khakis and a braided belt.

I don't know about you, but that'd make me switch to another hotel. I don't care how good the lobby coffee is.

But perhaps it's a superstitious thing. So far, Harbaugh is 2-0 with the Chargers in his return to the NFL ranks.