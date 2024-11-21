Joel Embiid Mad Someone Leaked Info From 76ers' Heated Players Meeting
Madness has unfolded in Philadelphia amid the 76ers' catastrophic 2024 season start.
Among the worst teams in the NBA, the Sixers — who are shelling out a lot of money for players — are already showing signs of a collapse.
Philly has won only two games out of 14 this season. Following its loss to the Miami Heat, a players-only meeting was held on Monday.
And Sixers star Joel Embiid is not happy that someone leaked the news.
"Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s**t," Embiid said after losing to Memphis on Wednesday.
"But even then, we talked about a lot of things. I don't want to get into the details, but that whole thing probably took 30 seconds."
Veteran guard Kyle Lowry assembled the 76ers for the players-only meeting.
One of the most intriguing details was star guard Tyrese Maxey's bold decision to call out Joel Embiid as they tried for a reset.
Embiid, 30, has been criticized for missing too many games, and Maxey reportedly confronted Embiid for "being late" to team-related events.
The 76ers gave Joel Embiid a four-year, $196 million supermax deal. So far, Embiid is underperforming, averaging 19.8 points a game. The former lottery pick averaged more than 30 points per game in the last two seasons.
Philly also signed former Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George to a four-year, $211.6 million deal this offseason. None of that money is currently showing up on the court.
Early-season talk about the Sixers raises questions about this team's odds of reaching the playoffs with a bona fide Big Three.
Paul George also addressed the meeting, via his podcast.
"The whole meeting, that’s like, that’s normal in the NBA," PG-13 said.
"Teams go through that. I’ve been on multiple teams where we’ll, at some point, have a meeting and a check-in if things aren’t going right or we know we could be playing better and we’re trying to get the best out of one another.
"That’s normal. That happens.
