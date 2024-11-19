Joel Embiid Gets Called Out At Philadelphia 76ers' Players Only Meeting

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a terrible start this year, and one big culprit has been star Joel Embiid.

Last year's Eastern Conference contender is off to a nasty start to the season. And not the 'good' nasty.

At 2-11, the Sixers are entirely out of sync despite adding nine-time All-Star Paul George in the offseason.

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, a bulk of their star power is currently sidelined by injury, including George and Tyrese Maxey, but one player stuck in everyone's craw is the franchise star in Joel Embiid, who appears uninterested in being the face of the team both on and off the court.

After losing on Monday, Sixers guard Kyle Lowry assembled the team for a players-only meeting. During said meeting, budding Philly star Tyrese Maxey reportedly called out Embiid for a bad habit of being tardy to team events.

Embiid's laziness behind the scenes almost mirrors his on-court demeanor, seemingly uninterested in playing despite ranking among the most handsomely paid players in the league.

With so much player empowerment in the NBA, fans wonder if perhaps these All-Stars have been granted too much power.

A source connected to the Sixers who was present for the players-only meeting spoke to ESPN, which showcased Embiid's lack of respect inside the locker room.

"Tyrese loves Big Fella, but this is the elephant in the room," the anonymous source told ESPN.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 2: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Joel Embiid #21 during a timeout in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on November 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sixers players are calling for "action and urgency" as they hope to climb out of last place in the oft-weak Eastern Conference, where they are buried beneath teams like the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.

Embiid started the year sidelined for a few games as a form of "load management."

The 30-year-old's reputation with nagging injury nearly eclipses his talent, even as a guy who averaged 34.7 points last season.

Embiid missed additional time to start the season after getting into an altercation with a media member.

In September, the 76ers agreed to extend Joel Embiid on a three-year, $192.9 million maximum deal.

Embiid has become too much of a headache in Philly.

Only time will tell if the 2023 MVP can still change his ways.

