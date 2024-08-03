Joel Embiid Explains Why He Chose To Represent The US Over France, Cameroon

Joel Embiid has not been a crowd-favorite in Paris, and that's because Embiid had a pretty big choice to make going into the 2024 Summer Olympics and that was which country he would decide to represent.

He was born in Cameroon but has both French and US passports.

As we now know, Embiid opted for the red, white, and blue of the United States over the bleu, blanc, et rouge of the French national team.

Of course, the crowds — which obviously consist of a lot of French fans even when their team isn't playing — haven't exactly been welcoming to the Philadelphia 76ers star.

Although, he hasn't been shy about giving it back to them.

But what made him opt to play for the US?

"It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys (Team USA players) for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side (France)," Embiid said, per The Athletic.

"There was some concern with the other side," he added. "Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me."

He had previously said that the fact that his son was born in the US was another factor as was perceived pushiness by French officials.

That's all awesome, I mean, I like to think most people would want to represent the — c'mon; say it with me! — USA! USA! USA!

But… couldn't you also just look at the roster and pick based on which team you think is most likely to land you Olympic gold? That's what I would do.

If I had that choice, all I'd need to see is LeBron and Steph's names on the roster, and I'd be like, "Throw me that Uncle Sam hat."

Embiid and the US National Team defeated Puerto Rico in their final group stage game and will move on to the quarterfinals where they will face Brazil.