Joe Theismann On 'OutKick Hot Mic': NFL Should Make Every Play Challengeable

‘Conspiracy theory’ is thrown around when NFL fans and figures of the sport complain about officiating benefitting the Kansas City Chiefs.

KC's upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills prompts questions over whether officiating will factor into an expectedly tight face-off between rival quarterbacks.

Washington Redskins legend Joe Theismann joined OutKick Hot Mic on Wednesday. He proposed that the NFL should make every play challengeable to double-check contested penalties or missed calls that may have a big impact on the outcome of games.

Theismann made a passionate case after watching the Houston Texans ‘get hosed’ twice against the Chiefs.

"Did you ever get the calls that we see Patrick Mahomes get from the NFL officials there," Jonathan Hutton asked Theismann.

"The NFL and its..I was going to call and find out, but quite often we hear officials say that after examination, this is not this and this is not that.

"I believe, first of all, that every play should be unchallengeable. Not just a simple menu but every play. Don't give anybody more challenges. Just make every play unchallengeable.

"And secondly, if it's viewed upstairs in the booth by the official in the booth, that the officials, who have a tough job anyway, made a mistake on a call, why can't they correct it immediately? What you're doing is you're doing a disservice to the game and a disservice to the fans.

"Houston got hosed twice. They did. They just got hosed twice. Now, the official threw what he saw. But if we had the technology to be able to correct it, why don't we use it?"

Patrick Mahomes spoke out this week (as reported by OutKick's Amber Harding) and deflected any validation of the idea that his team is getting favorable calls, mandated by the forces that be in the NFL.

"I‘ve kind of learned that no matter what happens during the game, that something’s going to come out about it if you win and you continue to win, so I don’t really pay attention to it," Mahomes reacted.

"I mean, obviously I’ve been on both sides of it as far as how I felt the calls were made, but at the end of the day, man, those guys are doing their best to make the best calls and keep it to where the players are making the plays in the game.

"And that’s what decides the outcome. And obviously there was a call here or there that people didn’t agree with, but at the same time, I think there was a lot of other plays that really decided the outcome of that football game."

