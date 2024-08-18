Joe Rogan Tells Adam Sandler About Meeting NHL Legend Bobby Orr

Joe Rogan is obviously one of the biggest names in comedy and podcasting, and this week, he scored an interview with another big fish from the world of comedy, Adam Sandler.

So, what better to talk about with Sandler than the time Rogan met Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr at an athletic club in Boston?

I mean, it's kind of fitting. Happy Gilmore was a Bruins fan.

Rogan was talking about some old jobs he had during his days in Boston, and one of those jobs was as a trainer at an athletic club.

I was working at the Boston Athletic Club in South Boston," Rogan said. "I met Bobby Orr there."

"You did?" Sandler replied. That's cool.

Now, of course, Bobby Orr is not only Bruins royalty but hockey royalty full-stop. He's still regarded as one of, if not the greatest defenseman of all time, and he played a puck-moving style that was pretty ahead of its time.

However, the unfortunate part of Orr's career was how relatively short it was. He played 12 NHL seasons, ten with the Bruins and another two that everyone forgets about with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In his final three NHL seasons, Orr played in just 36 regular season games.

The reason for that? Some serious knee issues.

"I had to help Bobby Orr," Rogan said. "Because Bobby Orr had to have like, f--king a hundred and fifty knee surgeries. His knees were destroyed and you'd have to help him get on the VersaClimber machine. Bobby's knees didn't bend."

Rogan went on to say that Orr's mobility in his knee was limited to around 12 inches.

"He's one of the greatest athletes of all time," Rogan said, before mentioning how Orr's knees affected him while playing other sports. "We'd watch him play racquetball and he'd just fall over."

The comedian and podcaster pointed out what an absolute warrior Orr was because he was still active after undergoing all of these knee surgeries years before they had been perfected.

So, there's some more info to add to the legend of Bobby Orr.

Not that we needed any more. His legend status was cemented decades ago.