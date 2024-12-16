Joe Burrow Says Bengals Were 'Fu-king Embarrassing' During Win Over Titans In Heated Exchange With Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals kept their postseason hopes alive with a 37-27 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, but that doesn't mean Joe Burrow is entirely pleased about the situation. In fact, the quarterback appeared to be very frustrated with his and his team's efforts on Sunday during an exchange with head coach Zac Taylor in the game's closing seconds.

With just over a minute left in regulation, Fox cameras caught Burrow sitting on the Cincinnati bench with Taylor dropped to a knee in front of him relaying some sort of message, and it's clear the signal caller didn't appreciate it.

"Fu-king embarrassing" along with a "fu-k that" and "we sucked today" were among the phrases a frustrated Burrow was caught telling his head coach.

Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns on the day, and broke his own franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 36 along the way, but he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during the win.

Cincinnati's win was far from clean as the team was flagged for 14 penalties to go along with the three turnovers on the day. It's fair to say that everyone on the Bengals' sideline understands that sort of effort won't get the job done against better teams with competent offenses, unlike the Titans.

Burrow was asked by reporters after the game about his exchange with Taylor and expanded on how sloppy Cincinnati's performance was.

"I was just frustrated in the day that we had," Burrow explained. "It was too sloppy. We had too many penalties, too many procedural penalties. I had too many turnovers. It was just a frustrating day on offense."

As for Taylor, he didn't expand on the situation, and simply called it "a conversation back and forth."