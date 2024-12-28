Joe Burrow Saves Everybody -- His Team, Other Teams, His Coach -- With Another Great Performance

Joe Burrow saved the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday evening. He saved them from playoff elimination and a long, question-filled offseason that would surely have brought major changes to the franchise he basically carries on his shoulders.

But, the truth is, Joe Burrow also saved the Miami Dolphins. And the Indianapolis Colts. And his head coach Zac Taylor.

Burrow also saved his best for last.

Bengals Win Keeps Everyone Alive

Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 3-yard touchdown pass in overtime to deliver this 30-24 victory to the Bengals.

That kept the Broncos, who needed a win or a tie to make the playoffs, from accomplishing their goal. And it kept the Bengals alive in the chase for the final wild card spot in the AFC.

And it kept the Dolphins alive in the chase for the final wild card spot in the AFC. And it kept the Indianapolis Colts alive in the chase for the final wild card spot in the AFC.

The Bengals' win did a lot of artificial resuscitation for everyone's season Saturday afternoon.

It was a moment for the Bengals. And for Burrow.

Because in a season in which he's been the NFL's most productive quarterback, despite the fact his team has oftentimes been awful, Burrow delivered a memorable game – passing for 412 yards, 3 touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, and scored a rushing TD as well.

"I don't know that anybody can stand on the felid and watch Joe Burrow and say he's not the best player in the world," Taylor said after Cincinnati's 30-24 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. "The clearest thing I could say is I would not trade Joe Burrow for any player in the universe. To me, that's MVP to me."

Taylor Explains Clock Management

After the game, Taylor trotted off the field in Cincinnati, delivering celebratory first bumps to fans in the stands on his way out.

He's lucky he was able to do that. Rather, he's lucky Burrow performed at a height that allowed him to do that – because Taylor would have had some very uncomfortable questioning about his clock management if Burrow hadn't.

About that:

The Bengals were in position to win this game when they had the football at the Denver 6-yard line with 1:39 to play in regulation. Taylor called a run with Chase Brown, who ran it to the 1-yard line and then tried to get down.

Unfortunately for Brown, he was injured on the play as he tried to slide. And that forced the Bengals to use their final timeout.

"The injury changed everything," Taylor explained. "Because we were going to be able to, I believe, kick the walk-off-field goal with about 10 seconds left. No one's fault. We were telling Chase to slide at the 1. We figured they were going to let us score there. Which he did. He did a great job, unfortunately, got his ankle hurt and so they charged us with a timeout."

Yeah, that doesn't quite explain Taylor's mistake.

Taylor Is Lucky Joe Burrow Saved Him

First, there's no such thing as a walk-off field goal that leaves time on the clock. Secondly, Taylor could still have ordered the offense to take a knee on the next play and force the Broncos to use up their final time out. And he could have even done it again on third down and run the clock to well under a minute to play.

Then he could have sent in the field goal team and left the Broncos with perhaps 35-40 seconds to play without a timeout.

Instead, the Broncos got the ball back after the Cincy TD with 1:29 to play and their final timeout in hand. It took the Broncos 1:15 to get the game-tying touchdown.

Taylor seemed to understand what might have happened, except for the part where he trades four points for about 50 seconds and a timeout.

"So now you're at second and goal, and you can down it and make sure they use their timeout and then try to score a touchdown from there on third down and maybe kick it on fourth," he said. "But you saw the low red zone against them, it's tough all day.

"They're going to play goal line against every down against every personnel you got. Nothing was easy for us, especially the runs down there because they have you so overmatched with their personnel. So we just ran the quarterback sneak and told Joe to score."

Again, let's just agree the Bengals won because Taylor's whole view of the scenario only worked out based on Burrow providing overtime heroics to go with his great work in regulation.

"It's an interesting situation," Taylor admitted. "There's a lot going through your mind. You're having to process it, you having to make really quick decisions. It was a tough game. There's a lot we're going to review over the next several years, I'm sure, from this game that will teach us a lot about how to handle some of these situations."