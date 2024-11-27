Lakers Coach JJ Redick Fumes During Halftime Interview

JJ Redick needs a day off as the Lakers' head coach. The stress is getting to him.

Redick was on fire Wednesday evening and gave a passionate in-game interview during Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Seemingly infuriated by the Lakers' second-quarter defense, Redick blew a fuse in front of poor Mike Trudell during the halftime break.

"Our end of quarter execution has been so bad the last three games, so bad," Redick said. Redick was on the verge of pulling hair out.

The Lakers had a 58-47 advantage at the break, so Redick worked himself up good to blow off steam.

Redick continued, "Our defense was awesome in the first half. It really was. I thought our physicality was great. I thought our cover mentality was great. Helping each other. Got to be a little bit better with our close."

San Antonio fell to LA, 119-101.

To be fair to the first-year coach, the Lakers have appeared to be on an upswing to start the year.

At 11-7, the Lakers are playing at a faster pace on offense and breaking from a funk that can only be traced back to previous coach Darvin Ham.

Redick may lack experience with Xs and Os, but his urgency appears to be lighting a fire beneath the LA team.

