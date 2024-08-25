Jim Rome Unleashes Incredible Rant After Disastrous Interview With Jets Player: WATCH

Jim Rome wasn't having any nonsense from New York Jets player Quinnen Williams.

Rome is among the most popular people in sports media, and he regularly pulls down huge names for interviews.

He's a veteran of the media game. A man who has provided fans with countless classic moments, and the former ESPN star has a new one for all the wrong reasons.

Enter Quinnen Williams not wanting to answer a simple question.

Jim Rome torches Quinnen Williams.

Rome interviewed the Jets defensive lineman Friday and asked a simple question about what Aaron Rodgers is like as a teammate.

Williams said he was only interested in talking about College Colors Day, which is what he was on to pitch. It's customary to answer a few questions before getting into a pitch, and when Williams wouldn't, Rome killed the interview and then went off.

There's zero point in my explaining further because it would only take away from the masterpiece Rome gave fans once Williams was gone. Smash play on the video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honestly, major props to Jim Rome. I want to stand up and applaud him. We need more people in media ripping anyone who pushes pitches for interviews and then refuses to answer actually interesting questions.

Nobody cares about an athlete or actor's pitch, unless it's something actually fascinating like when Matthew McConaughey wrote an autobiography. That's interesting. A pitch about wearing a college's colors is a joke, and beyond boring. Do an actual interview and then get a question or two at the end about the pitch.

This moment right here is why I legitimately refuse to interview politicians, athletes or most people in the entertainment world. I simply do not care what they have to say almost all of the time.

Rome putting Williams on blast wasn't just justified, it was the right thing to do.

Here's a fun little story for everyone to tell you how this nonsense works behind the scenes. In late 2022, a network I won't name came to me and asked if I'd like to interview one of the most famous actors on the planet. I'm talking about a guy who has starred in more blockbuster films than you can imagine, and I legitimately liked this guy. However, once I agreed to the interview, then his people kept coming up with new rules and restrictions. I eventually just canceled on them, which left them stunned. Again, actors, athletes and politicians aren't impressive or interesting, and we should stop acting like they are.

I'd much rather interview people with actually interesting stories like black ops dudes.

Props to Rome for not holding back. It's what the people want to see. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.