UConn's Jim Mora Threatens To Expose Opposing Teams 'Tampering' With His Players To Enter Transfer Portal

UConn football coach Jim Mora is threatening to expose college football programs that were actively tampering with players on his roster when they weren't in the transfer portal.

The ongoing discussion around ‘tampering’ is one that seems like it will never die. Football programs will reach out to players that are currently on other teams and try to convince them to enter the portal, and then sign with their team. This has been occurring since portal rules were changed, and there hasn't been a lot of coaches willing to call others out.

Sure, there have been coaches that have threatened to expose other programs, but those threats usually end up going nowhere.

In the case of UConn's Jim Mora, he's laying down the gauntlet, and promising to pursue all avenues to hold opposing teams accountable for ‘tampering’. Mora took to social media, where he promised to go after other schools looking to poach his players.

"A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken @NCAAFootball rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours. We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable. We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us and we will protect that program. Think hard before you tamper with our players. #justgettingstarted"

Mora would then go on to say that while he doesn't have all the answers to stop it, he will expose the programs that participate in this.

"Not sure how we fix it, I do know we don’t ignore it. We will expose any program and coach that violates @NCAAFootball @NCAA rules by Tampering with our players. It makes players anxious, it puts a dent in the lessons parents have taught them about honesty and integrity. I’m 100% for the Portal and NIL/Rev Share. I’m 100% against grown men cheating the rules and teaching players horrible Life lessons."

I've seen countless coaches talk about tampering, and offer veiled threats at taking them to task for calling their players, so it's hard to believe that Jim Mora wants to open that can of worms.

But, if he decides that naming other programs and ratting them out to the NCAA is the way to go, I expect him to follow-through, and not put out these random threats on something that is happening every day in college athletics.