Sorry NCAA, Michigan Will Honor Jim Harbaugh During The 2024 Season-Opener

If you were under the impression that Michigan held any ill-will towards former head coach Jim Harbaugh, you can put that argument to bed for the time being, thanks to an announcement from AD Warde Manuel.

It's only been two days since the NCAA levied a one-year suspension and four-year show-cause against Jim Harbaugh for his role in the recruiting violations that occurred under his watchful eye at Michigan during the Covid period.

But I guess the school has already moved on from the headlines that surrounded the former head coach over the past few years, thanks in-part to the national championship won last season to put a cap on what was a chaotic year for the Wolverines.

It was confirmed on Friday by Warde Manuel, first reported by MLive, that Michigan will be bringing Harbaugh back to Ann Arbor as an honorary captain for the season-opener against Fresno State on August 31st.

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach is preparing for the upcoming season, and would usually be busy enough that making a trip across the country would be hard to pull-off. But thanks to the NFL starting its season the week after college football does, the opportunity was there to bring Harbaugh back onto the field to honor him for his services at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh Is A Michigan Man

Yes, this sounds like the Wolverines athletic department does not care what the NCAA thinks, or the punishment they handed down in the recent filing. Additionally, Michigan must feel as if the investigation into Connor Stalions will not provide enough damaging information to keep the former head coach from being honored before the opening game of the season.

If there was ever a moment in recent memory where an athletic department stuck their noses out at the NCAA, this would be that fascinating instance.

"He's going to be an honorary captain for our first game," AD Warde Manuel told the '1 Star Recruits podcast. "And I look forward to having him back here in Ann Arbor for that game."

There is certainly no love-loss between the NCAA and Michigan, or the Big Ten for that matter, regarding how things have played out from an investigation and suspension standpoint over the past twelve months.

And you know what? I actually like that Michigan has decided to honor Harbaugh for helping lead the 2023 team to a national championship, even if he wasn't on the sidelines for six of those games.