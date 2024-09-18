Jim Harbaugh Gets Biblical With The Media, Likens Himself To 'Moses'

To hate Jim Harbaugh is to go against a man of the Good Word. Say what you want about the former Michigan coach, but the new Chargers skipper knows his way around the Bible.

Does your coach share the Gospel? No way in h*ll.

Harbaugh once called Jesus a "five-star recruit" — based on a question I asked during my visit to the Rose Bowl — and Jim's back with another massive quote: comparing himself to Moses of the Old Testament.

Going 2-0 as the Chargers HC, Harbaugh's secret to success has the media in El Segundo buzzing, wondering how the man continues to win (no Connor Stalions needed).

On Wednesday, Harbaugh said he related to Moses because he relies on his staff to win, including ex-Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who teamed up with Harbaugh to spearhead the new-look Bolts.

How much does he lean on his staff? About as much as Moses — the Biblical figure known for causing water to spring from a rock after striking it with his staff.

Big M is also remembered for impressing Pharaoh by turning his staff into a snake, which is about as miraculous as this Chargers turnaround after three miserable seasons under Brandon Staley.

"Like Moses, I'm gonna die leaning on my staff," Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Surely the LA media loved that quote.

With a rock-steady faith like Harbaugh's, expect this guy to continue moving mountains in the NFL.

