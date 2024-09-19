Jim Furyk Calls Out American Journalist Who Wants To See U.S. Lose Presidents Cup

Jim Furyk is taking his role as U.S. Presidents Cup captain very seriously, and not just in the sense of making sure he pairs the right players together to hoist the cup, but also by managing any outside noise that he doesn't necessarily agree with. This includes the idea that the U.S. actually needs to lose this Presidents Cup in order to make the event more popular down the road.

Furyk has no time for that idea.

Next week's event in Montreal will be the first time Furyk has captained a Presidents Cup team and the first time he's returned to the captain's chair since manning the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 when the Americans were embarrassed by Team Europe in France.

Not only is he looking to get that disgusting taste out of his mouth, he's well aware that this very well could be his last run at being a full-fledged captain of a U.S. team. Therefore, he's not holding back in any way leading into the biennial event.

Furyk recently sat down with Golfweek's Adam Schupack for a Q&A that quickly got heated. Schupack, an American, told Furyk "don't hate me for this but I kind of hope your team loses."

"Really? You’re American. You’ve got to understand, I do actually take offense at that. I don’t hate you but it’s a pretty shi–y thing to say," Furyk replied.

This then led Furyk to recount a story from the 2017 Presidents Cup when he was helping out captain Steve Stricker with preparations.

I was in New York helping out Steve Stricker at Liberty National and a very high-ranking official at the PGA Tour said, "Good luck, this week." Just the way he said it, it was so back-handed. I said, "You know, I’m not exactly sure I know what that’s suppose to mean." He said, "Well, you know, it would really help the event." I said, "Really? Did you ever play anything in your entire life as a competitor? Because I’d rather you not even say good luck than say it and not even mean it," Furyk said.

"Do you know how hard, how many hours, the captains work to try to win these matches? Do you know how hard and how much effort the players, how hard they take it when they don’t play well? I’ve seen grown men cry in the locker room because they’re upset and I’ve seen how much it means to them when they do play well. I know what you’re saying, but do you know how offended I am?" He said, "Well, I’m sorry." I said, "No, you should know better." So it’s not like I’m killing you right now, but f–k you. Go f–k yourself. You can quote me on that one."

Furyk sees nothing wrong with American dominance, and any red-blooded American has to agree with his mindset.

It's no secret that the Presidents Cup needs a bit of juice, and perhaps an International Team win would provide it, but Furyk doesn't mind the event remaining the Ryder Cup's (very) little brother if it means another American victory.

The U.S. has won 12 of the 14 Presidents Cups that have been played, with one of the non-wins being a tie back in 2003.