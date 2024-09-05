Jim Everett Challenges Jim Rome To Do a Commercial About Their Famous Dustup

It's been 30 years since one of the most famous confrontations on sports television occurred when former Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jim Everett nearly brawled with sports host Jim Rome during his live television show.

And now, Everett told OutKick's The Ricky Cobb Show earlier today that he had a proposal for Rome: 'Let's finally do that commercial together.'

According to Everett, both he and Jim were approached by a company years ago to do a commercial together that was going to "pay a good six figures," but Rome had turned it down at the time.

‘LET’S DO SOMETHING TOGETHER!'

Everett is now calling out Jim Rome to come around and reconsider. "I'll ask on Professor Cobb's show right now and ask, ‘Jim, let's do something together because this is too much fun to make it not profitable!" Everett said. "I'd be way open to be doing something with [Jim Rome] and Chris Evert," before adding that "it would be a wonderful thing to let bygones be bygones."

Ricky Cobb agrees.

"Yeah! I mean, it worked for Bo Jackson and Brian Bosworth and all those commercials they did together…the commercials that they did together were very funny. It's been 30 years! Alright, Jim Rome - the offer is out there on the table, so the ball's in your court, Romey," Cobb said before Everett added that he didn't "want to work something out in Heaven."

OutKick has reached out to Rome's producers, but has yet to get a response.

EVERETT AND ROME FOUGHT ON TV!

Sports fans all know the infamous dustup between Jim Everett and Jim Rome that all started after the Rams quarterback was repeatedly called ‘Chris Everett’ by Rome at the time, a mocking reference to women's tennis player Chris Evert.

However, when Jim was face to face with Rome during their on-set interview, neither side backed down after Rome called him ‘Chris Everett’ to his face. That would lead to Everett throwing the table he was seated at and shoving Rome to the floor as they both started to brawl.

The epic clip made national news and 30 years later people are STILL talking about it.

Jim Rome has since apologized to Everett for mocking him… but will Rome come around and do a commercial with Jim Everett to finally put it all in the past? We shall see!