Jhonattan Vegas Inexplicably Lands Golf Ball On Police Officer's Arm At 3m Open

Remember that famous scene in Happy Gilmore when Shooter McGavin had to hit a shot "off Frankenstein's fat foot"? Well, we had a similar real-life example at the 3M Open on Sunday during the final round.

Jhonattan Vegas, who was leading the tournament at the time, tugged his tee shot on the par-5 12th hole way left of the fairway.

Unbelievably and inexplicably, the ball bounced and landed right on a police officer who was standing there. The officer had his arm tucked against his body and the golf ball landed between his arm and body and just … stayed there.

The officer, clearly understanding the importance of the moment – given that he was holding the tournament leader's golf ball – did not move until Vegas reached him.

Unlike in Happy Gilmore, though, PGA Tour golfers don't always have to simply "play the ball as it lies."

In this case, Vegas was able to drop the ball on the grass near where the officer was standing and then continue his play from there. Of course, he shook the officer's hand prior to making the drop.

It would have been WAY better if Vegas had attempted to recreate the famous scene from Happy Gilmore, though.

That was a bizarre bounce, for sure, but it wasn't the only strange bounce Sunday at the 3M Open.

Aaron Baddely appeared to hit his golf ball directly into the hole on a par-3 for a would-be ace, but the ball bounced out of the cup and shot across the green.

You just never know what you're going to see on the golf course on any given day. That's why my philosophy is to get out on the course as often as possible!