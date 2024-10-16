Is Jets Superfan Fireman Ed Being Screwed Over By Team?

New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed is smelling smoke. And when there's smoke there's, of course, fire.

The longtime unofficial-but-official representative for the Jets took to social media on Tuesday to say that he believes that he's getting pushed aside by the team and that he believes "something [shady] is going on."

Ed's famous "J-E-T-S" chant is now becoming "W-T-F?"

FIREMAN ED CLAIMS HE'S GETTING HOSED

"I’ve been getting a lot of emails and texts from fans about the Jet experience in the stadium with the big screens," Fireman Ed, whose real name is Ed Anzalone began. "Last night in particular - although on the Denver game also… the Jets scored a touchdown and normally as a tradition we’re always put on the screen."

"I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but they’re phasing us [the fans] out."

"I’d like to know if somebody knows anything, please let me know, because it’s evident that it’s happening. And it needs to stop because we need home-field advantage. That’s what we have and we need to keep it going. Something is going on, so please let me know if you know something," Ed continued.

I sent some texts to Jets season ticket holders this morning, and they all agreed that the Firefighter is getting hosed. "He's non-existent," one of my buddies who has been a ticket holder since the Vinny Testaverde days in the late 90s responded.

The Jets have not responded to Ed or other Jets fans' complaints so far. Despite the (in)formal stadium ban, Ed has been shown on TV this season by the networks.

JETS JUST SIGNED DAVANTE ADAMS YESTERDAY

As a Jets fan myself, I wouldn't be the least bit shocked if some mid-level manager who thinks he is more important than he really is told the MetLife production crew to keep the cameras off of Ed. It's not like this is THE most important season for the franchise in 15 years or anything.

Just like the Jets blowing the game on Sunday, it would be typical for them to screw this up as well and anger their fanbase - especially the fire chief who has been such a fixture with the organization that Pat McAfee even had him on last week when head coach Robert Saleh was fired.

Fantastic job, NYJ!

