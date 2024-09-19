Jets Fans Set Pats Jersey Ablaze In Raging Pre-Game Bonfire

There's no love lost between these AFC East teams.

Before Aaron Rodgers started cooking on offense during Thursday Night Football, Jets fans held a tailgate bonfire, fueled by Patriots jerseys.

Outside MetLife Stadium, ahead of the clash between NY and New England, Gang Green broke out into their signature J-E-T-S chant as a massive fire burned.

These fans are out for blood … or a win against their longtime AFC East rival.

That's real fandom.

WATCH:

The jersey burning at the stake was No. 10... but which 10 are they targeting? Is it backup QB Drake Maye or previous Patriots play-caller Mac Jones? It's hard to tell who the Jets fans hate more.

To further pump up the home crowd, the tailgate started blasting Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." How can you not be romantic about football?

Rodgers quelled those angry Jets' fans' burning passion with a first-quarter touchdown to former Packers teammate Allen Lazard.

Look at that garment stretch! That's good material.

Wanting some fabric back, the Patriots defender trailing Lazard got a handful of shirt as the wideout escaped his grip to run in for the 10-yard touchdown.

Jets running back Breece Hall kept the offense running ablaze with a one-yard touchdown to put NY up 14-0 before the half.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com