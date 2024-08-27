Jerry Jones Goes On Wild Profanity-Filled Rant About Why He's 'A Long Way' From Stepping Down As Cowboys GM

The Dallas Cowboys have won a total of five playoff games over the last 28 seasons. Of those 28 seasons, Jerry Jones has been the owner and general manager of the team for all 28. He's more aware than anyone just how grim things have been in Dallas, but that doesn't mean change is in order, and it sure as hell doesn't mean Jones is going anywhere.

A perk of being the owner, president, and general manager of a team is that you run every facet of said team, and Jones isn't going to ‘fire’ himself.

Given the Cowboys' lack of meaningful wins, the massive contract the team just handed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and the even larger one that will inevitably be given to quarterback Dak Prescott, Jones has picked up his fair share of haters over the years.

While Jones has always spoken his mind on every matter imaginable, he recently took his brutal honesty to a new level with long-time Cowboys writer Clarence Hill explaining that nobody could possibly do a better job running the franchise than he can, even at 81 years old.

"I’ve done it all. So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f-ck, if anybody can figure out how to get this sh-t done, I can figure out how to get it done," Jones said. "I’ve been there every which way from Sunday, and have I busted my ass a bunch, a bunch. And there’s nobody living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their ass. So hell no, there’s nobody that could fu-king come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can."

"Plus, I’m where the buck stops. When it f-cks up, I got to cover it. And so there you can’t give anybody enough. Can’t give. There’s nobody can do it."

Tell us how you really feel, Mr. Jones.

If this was another billionaire NFL owner running their mouth like this, everyone would react by saying that they've taken things way too far and the only solution here is to figure out a way to cut ties.

Since this is Jerry Jones, who has decades worth of turning into this powerful character running this monstrous franchise to little to no success, the sports world outside of the greater Dallas area just reacts by saying ‘ah, that’s just Jerry being Jerry.'

The Cowboys kick off their season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.