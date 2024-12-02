Jerry Jeudy Wants Revenge Against Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy had Mile-High expectations when he was drafted out of Alabama in 2020. Playing on his second team in five seasons, Jeudy wants redemption, and it starts with destroying his former team in primetime.

Jeudy, the ex-Denver Broncos wideout said he's planning on beating up his old team on Monday Night Football.

"I just want to go back up there and whoop their a**," Jeudy said according to Bleacher Report.

The Browns traveled to Mile High for their Week 13 contest, and the first-round pick wanted to blast Sean Payton's Broncos for trading him. Of course, Denver is faring much better this season without Jeudy.

Coming into Monday night's game, Sean Payton had his team at 7-5 with rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the team under center.

That's a big feat.

So, the Broncos may be more relieved than remorseful to let Jeudy go this offseason.

In his final season with the Broncos, Jeudy posted a putrid 62.1% catch rate.

Jeudy's best season came in 2022 when he caught for 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The 2020 first-rounder recorded 11 total TDs in his four years with Denver.

Denver traded Jeudy in March after dangling him in trade talks the past few seasons.

Struggling with catching the football and scoring receiving touchdowns, the Broncos finally found their suitor. However, the Browns showed quite the investment in Jeudy with a three-year, $58 million contract extension.

We'll see if the talk pays off for Jerry Jeudy.

