JD Vance Discusses Ohio State/Michigan Rivalry, Will Be 'Really Pissed' With Another OSU Loss

Does JD Vance think Ryan Day is on the hot seat?

The Republican candidate for Vice President graduated from Ohio State after serving in the Marines and represents the state of Ohio. It's impossible to be a Buckeye or from Ohio without having an opinion on Day and the state of the program.

Ohio State has dropped three straight games to Michigan, and there's definitely been a power shift in the dynamics of the rivalry.

JD Vance weighs in on state of Ohio State football.

Will it be time for change if Day and the Buckeyes lose for a fourth year in a row to Michigan? Shelby Talcott sat down to interview the Republican politician, and the question about Day's job security caught him a bit off guard.

"Holy sh*t, she asked me if they should ditch Ryan Day if they lose for the fourth year in a row [to Michigan]. Look, I have to give a diplomatic answer here: Look, Ohio State fans, I’m certainly among them — we have been spoiled by the last 15 years of the OSU/Michigan rivalry, and I think that I really want us to win, and I’ll be really pissed off as a fourth year in a row, but that’s all I’ll say," Vance told Shelby while laughing deeply during a Wednesday interview with Semafor.

Vance certainly has a point when he says Ohio State had a streak where the Buckeyes were very spoiled. Michigan has a total of five wins going back to November 2004, and three of those came in the past three seasons. Ohio State has absolutely dominated the series for two decades. However, everything eventually changes, and the Buckeyes have now been on the wrong side of it for three consecutive years. Another loss to Michigan, and Day is going to feel immense pressure.

Will he be fired? I doubt it, but you can't rule anything out.

I also love the fact that we have a VP candidate talking about college football with the season starting in just couple weeks. This is the kind of content people crave. The common man wants to hear football takes, and Vance talking about the Buckeyes and the rivalry with Michigan is a winning strategy.