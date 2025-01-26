Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Late TD Dance Prompts Major Questions

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels played an almost spotless rookie season. The Commanders climbed to the NFC Championship Game, where Daniels played an ‘iffy’ game at worst, and played his final performance of the season.

During Sunday's game, one of the buzzing topics was an ill-timed Jayden Daniels touchdown dance in the fourth quarter, which sparked debate on social media.

Washington struggled to keep up with the Eagles based on an early Eagles RB Saquon Barkley attack.

The Commanders faced a daunting double-digit deficit in the third quarter, but a 10-yard touchdown run by Jayden Daniels cut the deficit to 11 points.

After his TD, Daniels broke out in a smooth dance.

As cameras captured Daniels’ Humpty Dumpty-like dance, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the rookie was making a misstep by celebrating too early.

There wasn't much to celebrate at the moment, at least on Washington's side. Philadelphia showed up to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and out-muscled the Commanders, 55-23.

"How we feeling about the celebration dance down 11 points now?" asked OutKick's senior NFL writer Armando Salguero on X.

NFL fans reacted on social media, with many calling it a rookie mistake by Daniels.

