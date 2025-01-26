Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Late TD Dance Prompts Major Questions

Published|Updated

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels played an almost spotless rookie season. The Commanders climbed to the NFC Championship Game, where Daniels played an ‘iffy’ game at worst, and played his final performance of the season.

During Sunday's game, one of the buzzing topics was an ill-timed Jayden Daniels touchdown dance in the fourth quarter, which sparked debate on social media.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 reacts after being sacked alongside teammate Trent Scott #73 of the Washington Commanders while playing the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Washington struggled to keep up with the Eagles based on an early Eagles RB Saquon Barkley attack.

The Commanders faced a daunting double-digit deficit in the third quarter, but a 10-yard touchdown run by Jayden Daniels cut the deficit to 11 points.

READ: Eagles Punch Super Bowl Ticket For Second Time In Three Years

After his TD, Daniels broke out in a smooth dance. 

As cameras captured Daniels’ Humpty Dumpty-like dance, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the rookie was making a misstep by celebrating too early.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates his touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There wasn't much to celebrate at the moment, at least on Washington's side. Philadelphia showed up to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and out-muscled the Commanders, 55-23.

"How we feeling about the celebration dance down 11 points now?" asked OutKick's senior NFL writer Armando Salguero on X.

NFL fans reacted on social media, with many calling it a rookie mistake by Daniels.

Watch Super Bowl LIX on Tubi

Watch Super Bowl LIX on Tubi

- Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch. 

Sign Up And Watch Super Bowl LIX Here - Streaming Free!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela