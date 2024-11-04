Ole Miss Trolls Fans Who Were Triggered By Jaxson Dart Going Out On Halloween Before Arkansas Game

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart triggered a portion of the Rebels' fanbase by going out on Halloween with a couple of his teammates a couple of days before the team's trip to Arkansas. After Ole Miss and Dart cooked the Hogs 63-31, the team decided to have some fun with the fans crying about the college quarterback acting like a college student.

The Halloween drama started when Cali Prieskorn, wife of Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn, posted a 12-second TikTok of Dart, Prieskorn, the couple's two kids, and backup quarterback Walker Howard out on The Square in Oxford on Halloween night.

Dart and Howard were dressed up as Lloyd and Harry from ‘Dumb and Dumber’ while Caden pulled off the Alan from ‘The Hangover’ look with his baby strapped to his chest.

The video was as innocent as innocent gets - Dart and company were literally walking around with children - yet it triggered plenty of fans who live and die with every Ole Miss win or loss. One fan in particular lost it after seeing Dart out on Halloween, which led to his mentions to be lit on fire.

It's safe to say that Dart's night on the town didn't affect his play against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The senior gunslinger threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns while picking up another 47 yards on the ground. Dart also become Ole Miss' all-time leader in total offense during the game.

After the Rebels kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive with the win over Arkansas, the Ole Miss social media team had some fun with Dart and his ‘Dumb and Dumber’ outfit by using the photo as the cover image for his postgame press conference video on YouTube.

It's an awesome move by the admin behind Ole Miss' official YouTube page.

College football is supposed to be fun, despite this year's new 12-team playoff field making things far more stressful for every fanbase who still has a shot at punching their ticket into the field.