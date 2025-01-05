49ers WR Jauan Jennings Ruins Bid For 1K Receiving Yards With Ejection

A San Francisco 49ers player made a costly 'business decision' Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Niners wideout Jauan Jennings entered the Week 18 showdown with a goal in mind: to break the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career.

And just 77 yards away from the milestone, the stage was set for Jennings to have a memorable game … until it all went kaput.

Jennings unraveled and got into a scuffle with Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, resulting in his ejection after he made seven catches for 52 yards.

With 6:34 remaining in the second quarter, Jennings' season was done. He finished the year 25 yards short of reaching the 1K mark, sure to happen if not for his brawl with the Cardinals defender.



The Niners fell in their season finale, losing to the Cardinals, 47-24.

Before getting testy with Murphy-Bunting, Jauan Jennings started chirping with Cardinals CB Starling Thomas after driving him to the ground.

Jennings finished the year with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

The ‘Rams Killer’ led a surprisingly strong campaign in 2024, which was an injury-heavy season for the Niners' receiving corps.

Jennings recorded the second-most receiving yards this season, behind only tight end George Kittle — playing on a team with two wideouts with elite contracts (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk).

"I was asking him if he ever threw a punch, he was adamant that he didn't. I was like 'that's what I saw', so I was just surprised he got ejected," said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan after the game.

