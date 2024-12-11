Jason Kelce Rolls Eagles Golf Cart, But At Least The Cart Was Wearing A Helmet

Former Eagles center-turned-broadcaster Jason Kelce appears to be having more fun in retirement than anyone ever. He just shows up to tailgates and stuff and lives his "best life," as they say.

However, it looks like things got a little out of control when Kelce accidentally rolled an Eagles golf cart that he was whipping around the streets in.

Kelce was spotted driving around the City of Brotherly Love in the same Mummers costume he famously wore during the Birds' Super Bowl LI parade.

However, it wasn't until a few days later we got to see how things went sideways a bit later.

According to The New York Post, Kelce was cruising down Broad Street when he tried to make a U-turn with just a bit too much speed.

Anyone who has ever driven a golf cart knows what can happen when you do this.

I guess if you're not going to wear a brain bucket, the next best thing is for the cart to have one on.

Fortunately, Kelce is reportedly alright after the incident, but it will forever blow my mind how fast and loose we all play it with golf carts.

They're just a couple of notches below a car. I would never try to fill out a scorecard and light a cigar at the same time while holding a golf club under my arm and trying to steer with my knee in a car, but a golf cart? I wouldn't even think twice about it.

That said, the only thing funnier than watching someone roll a golf cart, is seeing someone roll a novelty golf cart.

And the only thing funnier than watching someone roll a novelty golf cart is watching someone roll a novelty golf cart while wearing a Mummers costume.

So, now that we know everyone is good, that video is hilarious.