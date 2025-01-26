Jason Kelce Lost A Bench-Pressing Competition To A Young Kid (Sort Of)

ESPN analyst and Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce was one strong dude in his heyday, but those days seem to be far behind him.

Kelce was in his old stomping grounds hyping the Eagles before their home NFC Championship Game matchup against the Washington Commanders. At one of the tailgate spots, he came across a young fan named Xander , who challenged the future Hall of Famer to a bench press competition. It looked like a reboot of "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?," except with a strength-test twist.

Don’t let Xander’s relatively small frame fool you, the little man cranked out 12 reps real quick. At least that’s what the camera would have you believe. But some fans seemed to be suspiciously giving him a hand on the way up, but nonetheless, the mark was set.

You would think that Kelce, who spent his career pushing people around for a living, would easily be able to break this mark. But once he reached 11 reps, his strength left him and Xander was crowned victorious.

I say "victorious" loosely, because this competition looked more rigged than a roughing the passer call on Patrick Mahomes . Not only did it appear that Xander got some help, but I find it hard to believe that Kelce could not get one more rep after cranking out 11 with that much ease.

But either way, what a moment for Xander. Even if the odds were titled in his favor, that'll be something he remembers forever.

This also might be a cue for Kelce to get back in the gym.