Jason Kelce Had Some High Praise For Josh Allen Ahead Of AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are developing one of the best rivalries in the NFL, but you can't say that there isn't a pretty high level of respect, at least judging by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's comments about Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The two teams will have another playoff showdown in the AFC Championship this weekend, and Kelce spoke to the media about the opposing signal caller after the team's final practice before the game.

"Josh is who I used to dream of being like in the NFL," Kelce said, per Yahoo Sports. "Big, athletic quarterback. Big arm. Being able to be a dual-threat guy. His ability to do everything — you can tell, he really took the bull by the horns and (has) been their leader up front, and channeled that. Guys come in and out of the building and he's the main guy that makes them go, and I have a lot of respect for that guy."

It's cool to see that level of respect especially after the two teams have played some real classics over the last few years, and I don't think it'd be too nutty to expect another this weekend.

And why shouldn't those two have some respect for each other's game? They're around the same size, are among the best at their position, and both have significant others who could very well wind up being shown on Sunday night's broadcast even more than them.

Kelce even used to play under center back in the day. He threw for 1,523 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior year of high school, then used his legs for another 1,016 yards and 10 more trips to the end zone.

The mutual respect is there, but it's going to be all business when the game gets started Sunday evening in Kansas City.