Penn State Coach Savagely Roasted After Losing To Notre Dame

Penn State coach James Franklin is getting cooked after losing to Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals to the Fighting Irish 27-24 in what was an absolutely great game.

Unfortunately for Franklin, he's long had a reputation that he can't win big games, and Thursday night did nothing to help that perception.

James Franklin roasted after Notre Dame beats Penn State.

It didn't take long for people to rush to social media Thursday night to twist the knife deeper after Franklin, once again, lost a big game.

Check out the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It turns out the College Football Playoff is a bit tougher when you're not playing Boise State and SMU. Penn State ran up against a very good Notre Dame team, and despite a hot start, the Fighting Irish proved too much for Franklin and company in the end.

Watching people clown Franklin for almost never winning the big will always be entertaining. It's a reputation he simply can't shake.

To make matters worse, Notre Dame played part of the game Thursday night with a backup QB, and the Nittany Lions still couldn't pull it out.

What do you think of Penn State falling to Notre Dame? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.