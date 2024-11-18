Nobody Loves Pinning Losses On Their Head Coach More Than Ja'Marr Chase Does With Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is making a habit of blaming head coach Zac Taylor after tough losses. The former rookie of the year made it clear that he doesn't believe he isn't the one who deserves blame after the Bengals' loss against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Chase didn't literally throw Taylor under a bus after the loss but certainly did figuratively.

"How do I do it? I don’t know, ask Zac. Ask the coaches. Don’t ask me, it’s not my job," Chase said after Cincinnati's 34-27. "I play football on the field. I don’t call plays for us, ya know? So I can’t really do nothing."

He was then asked a follow-up question about whether he thinks the late losses are correlated to playcalling, and Chase responded with "I don't know."

The Bengals are now 1-6 on the year in games decided by seven points or fewer and have had that bad taste in their mouth back-to-back games having lost to the Baltimore Ravens by one before the seven-point loss in Los Angeles.

The loss against the Chargers can be summed up with the mantra of too little, too late seeing as how Cincinnati trailed 27-6 in the fourth quarter before storming back and making things very interesting.

When it comes to Chase sounding (incredibly) frustrated with his head coach, it's become a bit of a norm.

After the Bengals' surreal upset loss to the New England Patriots in Week 1, Chase was asked if that week's game plan was affected by his limited time in practice. The wideout deferred the question to head coach Zac Taylor.

"I don't know," he said. "You got to ask Zac on that -- I don't know."

There certainly isn't anything wrong with Chase holding his head coach accountable, but taking a bit of accountability would probably go a long way in settling down a fanbase that is growing more and more convinced that Taylor has perhaps lost the locker room.

It's also worth pointing out that Chase is looking for a new contract that the Bengals' front office doesn't seem eagerly ready to hand over for him to sign.