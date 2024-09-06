Ja'Marr Chase Wants A Contract That 'Beats The S--T' Out Of Justin Jefferson's Record-Breaking Deal

Ja'Marr Chase is without a doubt a top-3 wide receiver in the NFL. However, the Cincinnati Bengals have not paid him like one.

Chase currently has two years left on his deal with Cincinnati, and desperately wants to get a deal that pays to the level that he thinks he deserves. As such, he is officially controlling when he will play games, and there's no guarantee he'll suit up for the season opener Sunday against the New England Patriots.

(As an aside, I wouldn't mind that one bit. My Patriots need all the help they can get).

Should Chase get a deal done sometime in the near future, he will likely get a massive deal. The market is much in his favor, given that Minnesota Vikings (and Chase’s teammate at LSU) wideout Justin Jefferson got a 4-year, $140 million deal this offseason. Given that both these guys are near the top of the league in their craft, Chase could conceivably get something similar.

But if Chase has his way, he wants a contract that will blow Jefferson’s out of the water.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Chase was asked to confirm or deny rumors that he wants "one more penny" than what his fellow wide receiver got. Chase indicated that he wants wayyyyy more than $140 million and one penny.

"If I want to beat Justin Jefferson, I’m going to beat the sh*t out of Justin. Not by a penny, brother," Chase responded.

Enough said! Chase wants a massive deal, and he’s one of the few guys in the league that I would think deserves this type of money. The only question is whether the Bengals believe that too.

Cincinnati hosts New England at 1 p.m. on Sunday - and they certainly hope they do so with their top receiver suited up.