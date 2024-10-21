Jalen Milroe's Dad Caught On Camera Cussing Out Fans: 'F**k You'

Jalen Milroe's dad Quentin is going viral after a tense exchange with fans Saturday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost on the road 24-17 to the Tennessee Volunteers, and it's just the latest blemish for Kalen DeBoer in his first year with the program.

It was ugly football across the board, and Alabama now sits at 5-2 with the team's playoff hopes on life support.

Jalen Milroe's dad filmed yelling at fans.

To make matters worse for Alabama and the team's starting QB, a viral video making the rounds shows his dad Quentin cussing out Tennessee fans.

"I don’t care who you are. [Inaudible] F*ck you and her," Jalen's dad told the Tennessee fans. To be clear, it's not known what was said to spark the situation or if anything was said at all.

All we know for sure is that Jalen's dad Quentin dropped a pretty clear f-bomb while arguing with Tennessee fans. You can watch the situation unfold below.

Opinions were all over the place after the incident as people weighed on social media. Below are a handful of the comments responding to the video on X:

Come on, man. That’s his kid, give the dad a break.

Trash fans harassing Milroe's dad just trying to support his son.

I’d be mad if my son sucked at football too

Cut the dad some slack

Opposing fans should never harass the opposing team parents who are just trying to watch their kids play. It’s about supporting the game and respecting everyone involved, especially the families who’ve invested so much in their children’s passion. Let’s keep the focus on the athletes and good sportsmanship.

It’s tough being a dad in the losing end.

To make matters more interesting, the person who recorded the video - X user @BigOrangeCox - tweeted that apparently nothing was said by Tennessee fans to spark the exchange and the fact he recorded the video proves he was in the right.

I have reached out to the man responsible for filming the video to see if there are any further details that can be provided. Check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.