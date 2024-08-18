Jake Pual, Mike Tyson Both Warn The Other They Should Be Scared For Their Fight At Final Press Conference

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson seem ready to get their highly anticipated fight underway.

The two boxers met the press at the Fanatics Fest in New York at the Javits Center. Right from the beginning, the fighters were taunting each other, though Paul did most of the talking.

Before press conference was five minutes old, Jake Paul went on a profanity-laced rant in which he taunted the crowd and New York City as a whole.

Tyson took a much calmer approach when asked his first question, he simply said he was ready to face off against Paul come November 15.

"I’m very prepared. I’m very prepared," the former heavyweight champion of the world said.

Tyson was talking about his ulcer-flare up that he experienced back in May. It got so bad, the doctors medically required Tyson to postpone the fight from July to November.

Of course, Paul took ample time to remind Tyson of this medical hiccup, in the most mocking manner possible.

"Yeah you had your menopause break and postpone the fight so yeah what about that dog? I was ready before, you needed a little break. Your tummy hurt?" Paul said.

He also taunted Tyson over the fact that this fight happened because of him. "You’re welcome my son. I’m going to discipline you like a son."

Paul further asserted that he is not viewing this as a joyride, he is doing this to prove himself a legitimate boxer.

"I’m here to make history. I’m here for a challenge. I’m here to find one of the most dangerous men in all of boxing," Paul said. "No one that ever did anything great got there with ease or by an easy, non-bumpy road. I'm here to challenge myself. He’s vicious. He’s a killer. I know all of these things. He has one punch knockout power. He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time, but I will prove on November 15 all the haters wrong."

Tyson was equally confident that he would run away with a victory, but he used far less words.

"(This will end) very painfully. He should be very scared," Tyson said.

The faceoff was kind of humorous, with Tyson smiling as he tried to egg Paul into throwing hands.

This was the last time we will see Mike Tyson and Jake Paul together in public before they fight in November. Let’s hope the fight is as electric as it's been hyped up to be.