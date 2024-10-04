Jake Paul Rips Media Member That Didn't Vote For Caitlin Clark For ROTY

Jake Paul took to his social media to congratulate and show his support for Caitlin Clark as the Indiana Fever star won this year's WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

However, never one to shy away from expressing his opinions, Paul had a few things to say about the ONE media member out of 67 that did not put Clark as their No. 1 choice for ROTY.

Instead, the anonymous voter voted for the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, thus costing Caitlin Clark the unanimous ballot and leaving many people, including Jake, to say "Huh?"

JAKE PAUL TWEETED HIS SUPPORT FOR CAITLIN CLARK

"Numbers don’t lie…points, assists, triple doubles, back to playoffs, attendance, viewership, new massive media rights deal… …except for that one media member that didn’t vote for her as ROY. How?," the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul posted on his Twitter X account.

For as much rambling and ranting as Jake is known to do, in this instance - he is 100% correct.

Clark was absolutely dominant as a rookie on the court - setting a new WNBA single-season record for assists at 337. She also set a WNBA rookie record of scoring 769 points and 122 three-pointers. With her help, the Indiana Fever made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 before being eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

But as everyone knows, Caitlin Clark is more important for the league than just her stats, despite how much some of the sports media refuse to acknowledge or accept, including whoever voted for Reese instead of Clark.

Let's be honest, it'd be one thing if Clark only received 35, 40 or 50 votes, but the fact that she received every single one except ONE? That seems awfully bizarre and reminds me of the Aaron Rodgers ordeal when one Associated Press voter refused to put him on the ballot as the 2021 NFL MVP. It was later learned that the AP media member didn't vote for Rodgers because of his personal and political beliefs. That reporter has since been fired.

Regardless, there's no doubt that Caitlin Clark should be this year's Rookie of the Year. Despite the unfair and unwarranted criticism against her, as she literally has done nothing wrong, it's important and very cool to see people like Jake Paul show their support for her.

Especially when the stats back it up!