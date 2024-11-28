Jahmyr Gibbs And David Montgomery - A.K.A. Sonic And Knuckles - Meet Sonic And Knuckles At Ford Field

What are you grateful for this fine Thanksgiving? If you’re a Detroit Lions fan, you’re thankful that your backfield contains running backs Jahymr Gibbs and David Montgomery .

These two have terrorized the league since joining Detroit last year - and in historic fashion. In Sunday’s 24-6 beatdown of the Indianapolis Colts, the pair of tailbacks became the first duo to record 10 or more rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons in NFL history.

Not only do these two possess killer talent, they also have killer nicknames. Gibbs is known as "Sonic" because of his speed and people call Montgomery "Knuckles" because of his strength (in an ode to the video game and movie characters). Their nicknames are so popular that CBS Sports even made a commercial with that theme.

That’s peak marketing right there.

Both guys have bought into the nicknames too, so much so that they’ve made some hilarious additions to their wardrobe.

Before today’s game against the Chicago Bears at 12:30 on CBS, Gibbs and Montgomery showed up to Ford Field with leather jackets bearing the characters of their respective nicknames. And wouldn’t you know it, real life mascots of Sonic and Knuckles showed up to greet the running back tandem.

Does it get any better than that? Montgomery thinks it can, at least on the football field.

"It's super dope to know that me and him are doing something real special and we just want to keep going and see where it ends up," Montgomery said . "We're trying to be in the history books and I'm saying in the Super Bowl ... we're trying to be in the history books, too, for what me and him can do together, so it's special."

Special is an understatement. What these two have in their relationship is one of a kind.