Jahan Dotson Says He Has No Hard Feelings Toward Commanders For Now, But Certainly Isn't Ruling Them Out

It's always interesting to see how players react to being traded. Sometimes there are hard feelings afterward. Other times there aren't and the player understands it's usually just business.

What I don't recall happening all that often is what Jahan Dotson is saying, which is that there are no hard feelings now … but there could be.

The receiver out of Penn State is headed into his third season after being drafted by the Commanders with the 16th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the team's decision to deal him to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles caught a lot of people off guard.

Plus, considering he only spent two seasons with Washington before they decided to move on, you can understand why Dotson might be a little hot under the collar about it.

But, like I said, he isn't… but he might.

"It was a shock, you know, because all I know in the NFL is the Washington Commanders, but at the end of the day, it's a business and I understand that, very much so," Dotson said.

"I talked to coach Dan Quinn and Mr. Adam Peters and they told me they think very highly of me," he continued. "It was kind of just something that happens, you know. These things happen all the time in the NFL. I'm not going to take it personal until I see Washington."

Alright, so we're not ruling out a Jahan Dotson revenge game — or revenge games — but it could happen.

I know I'm going to be keeping an eye on Dotson the first time the Eagles and Commanders meet up (which isn't until November).

Dotson is going to be a nice piece of a slightly retuned Eagles offense, which they certainly needed after one of the most spectacularly late-season collapses in recent memory last year.