Jaguars Owner Still Appears To Have Doug Pederson's Back Amid Brutally Slow Start

Things have been rough for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but head coach Doug Pederson seems to be in a decent spot because the guy who signs his checks — team owner Shad Khan — appears to be on his side.

The Jags picked up where they left off last season, which isn't a good thing because they completely fell apart down the stretch after starting the season looking like potential AFC contenders.

In the end, they completely whiffed on the playoffs altogether.

To kick this season off, the Jaguars dropped four straight, but finally got in the win column last weekend, eking out a 37-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

There has been a lot of talk about the play of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but of course, the guy whose job is in more jeopardy is Pederson. There were even reports — which the coach himself denied — that he had lost the locker room.

However, Khan made it clear in a recent interview with The Florida Times-Union that he still believes in the team he's got from players to coaches to the front office.

"I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in (General Manager) Trent (Baalke). Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities."

Despite some of the troubling on-field returns, Khan expressed optimism about the franchise's future, especially as they continue to work toward a new stadium.

"I think [the Jaguars are] obviously headed in the right direction in a good way. I mean, you look at what's happening with the stadium, I think you look at our fans, the support we have. I think we're in a good place," he said.

The Jaguars will look to make it two in a row on Sunday in London against the Chicago Bears.