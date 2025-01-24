Jaguars Reportedly Land New Head Coach After Turbulent Interview Process Which Included A Bucs Betrayal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The news follows a 48-hour ‘roller coaster’ between the three parties: flip-flopping from Coen losing interest in the job, Jacksonville firing their general manager, and then re-opening talks with Coen to finally reach an agreement.

Coen, 39, replaces Doug Pederson, who was fired after a 4-13 season.

Coen's command of the Bucs' offense led to a tremendous year for Baker Mayfield, who threw 41 touchdowns last season. The young coach was frequently hailed as the boon that super-charged Baker's career.

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported Coen's path to the HC role for Jacksonville came with several twists.

The week started with Coen and the Jags talking, then agreeing to end discussions for the HC role.

The Buccaneers offered Coen a new contract to remain as OC, which the young coach had agreed to without officially signing. He appeared on track to return to Tampa Bay until the Jags fired general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, most likely related to the team's failed talks with Coen, one of the up-and-coming coordinators in recent seasons.

Jags owner Shad Khan stated that Baalke's job could be eliminated if the GM clashed with the top coaching candidate.

However, Coen's deal with the Bucs to become the highest-paid NFL coordinator was still in play. He was reportedly asked to accept the agreement only if he agreed not to meet with Jacksonville for a second interview.

Baalke was fired, and Coen returned to Jacksonville to resume his talks behind the Bucs' backs. According to PFT, Coen dodged calls from Tampa Bay brass as he returned for a second interview. Taking that kind of gamble, he ultimately agreed to coach in Duval County, where he will lead the Jaguars' fifth coaching regime in a decade.

Coen heads to the Jags to work on his next project featuring a former first-overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

Expect Coen to draw some jeers when he returns to Raymond James Stadium.

