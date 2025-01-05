QB Jaden Rashada Reportedly Leaving Georgia, Still Suing Billy Napier, Now Looking For Third Home In 3 Years

Quarterback Jaden Rashada is reportedly on the move again, looking for his third home in three years, all the while still having a lawsuit against Florida head coach Billy Napier.

To say that the past few years have been a rollercoaster for the former Florida Gators signees would be an understatement. Following the debacle at Florida, where he was signed with the school under the alleged illusion that he would be paid over $10 million, he ended up playing for Arizona State. He had to first be let out of his letter of intent, which put the whole situation under a massive spotlight.

ESPN was first to report Rashada would be entering the portal.

After spending a year at Arizona State, Rashada decided that entering the transfer portal was the right move, ending up at Georgia in April 2024. Obviously, Rashada wasn't coming into a situation where he was going to play immediately, given that Carson Beck was the starter on a football team that would contend for a national championship.

But the decision to transfer had to be weighing heavy, knowing that when Gunner Stockton entered the game for Carson Beck during the SEC Championship that it would be an uphill battle to win the starting quarterback job next season.

We will see if Kirby Smart decides to stick with Stockton next season, but you can bet that he will look toward the transfer portal to bring in someone with experience. Remember, Rashada didn’t arrive at Georgia until the Spring of last year, so Kirby Smart has time.

For Jaden Rashada, this has been an eventful few years, as he looks for his next home, while also still dealing with the lawsuit against Billy Napier and others.

Jaden Rashada Still Suing Billy Napier, Several Others Over NIL Deal

Even though it hasn’t been in the new much over the past few months, Jaden Rashada is in the process of a lawsuit against Billy Napier and others tied to the Florida football program. The whole ordeal started because Rashada said he was promised an NIL deal with the Gators that would pay him $13.85 million during his time in Gainesville.

This whole bidding war for Rashada started when Miami booster John Ruiz and Florida booster Hugh Hathcock got into a perceived battle for who would pay him the most to play quarterback. Yea, pretty wild in my opinion. At the end, it was Florida that Rashada ended up committing to, on the alleged idea that he would be paid a massive amount of money for his NIL rights.

Then, after allegedly getting cold feet on what a return on investment would look like, Hugh Hathcock reportedly backed out of the deal, forcing Rashada to reevaluate his situation. He alleges that he was also promised a $1 million signing bonus. Once he decided Florida was not going to be his home, especially when the NIL deal fell through, a lawsuit was put into motion, and Rashada was looking to get what was promised.

READ: JADEN RASHADA SUES BILLY NAPIER, AND OTHERS, FOR NIL DEAL GONE WRONG.

While a lot of this is a ‘he said, she said’ situation, the quarterback's camp must feel they have a shot, given that they are still moving forward and there have been hearings on the matter.

As for Jaden Rashada actually seeing significant time on a football field, that will come down to where he decides to sign next. This has certainly been a chaotic few years for the quarterback.

Just another day in college football.