It's Official: Jason Kelce Is A Buffalo Bills Fan

Jason Kelce may have been a Philadelphia Eagle for his entire career, but you wouldn’t know it by how well he appeals to Buffalo Bills fans.

Last season , the elder Kelce brother chummed it up with Bills Mafia before his younger brother Travis faced Buffalo in the AFC Divisional round. Monday night, he was back with his adopted family as a member of the ESPN Monday Night Football crew in East Rutherford, N.J.

Granted, this is an away game for the Bills (they are at MetLife Stadium playing the New York Jets), but they still traveled well. And once Kelce found his people, they treated him to one of their favorite tailgate traditions: drinking a shot on a bowling ball.

Oh, he also did it in the most Jason Kelce-esque garb imaginable.

This man’s personality never ceases to entertain. Based on how much fun he has and how loose he is as a person, I would never guess he’s an oldest child (I’m basing this assessment off the highly scientific evidence of my own experience of being an oldest child and the lives of others - wink).

His Buffalo affiliation didn’t stop there either. Once he went on set, he was wearing yet another piece of drip that most definitely endeared him to the Buffalo faithful. Yup, that's a Buffalo Wing.

I mean come on, how cool is this guy? I’m honestly jealous of the fact that Kelce didn’t decide to become a Patriots fan and chose my division rivals, but I get the appeal of Josh Allen (he’s my favorite NFL quarterback). Plus, the Bills Mafia, while crazy in some respects, are super dope fans at the same time.

Congrats Bills, you officially have the coolest fan in existence.