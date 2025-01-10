It's More Than Luck That's On The Side Of The Irish As Notre Dame Rolls Into National Title Game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - When Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter’s 41-yard field goal sailed through the uprights inside of Hard Rock Stadium, modern college football changed. No longer is Notre Dame considered a pushover. It’s a power.

Right when I started writing this column, in the wake of Notre Dame's 27-24 victory in the final seconds over Penn State in the national semifinal at the Orange Bowl, I could hear fans walking down the circular walkway outside of the press box bellowing "cheer, cheer, for old Notre Dame. Wake up the echoes cheering her name!"

They’re awake … and they won’t be going away for a very long time.

Notre Dame could have quit so many times.

The Irish had quarterback issues with Riley Leonard’s ineffectiveness, followed by a head injury that knocked him out of the first half. They had unbridled joy when he re-entered in the second half, igniting the offense. They had frustration after multiple questionable penalties helped keep Penn State in the game. They had surprise when Christian Gray picked off Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar with 33 seconds left to set up the game-winning field goal.

Translation: The Irish not only are a championship-caliber bunch, but they are on the brink of becoming the next superpower in the sport.

This team could have folded after the loss to Northern Illinois. In this day and age of player movement, Coach Marcus Freeman’s crew could have mentally checked out and all of his stars could have begun looking toward their next stops.

Freeman didn’t let that happen.

Notre Dame reeled off nine straight wins of 10 or more points, which included last week’s 23-10 win over SEC behemoth Georgia. That doesn’t happen by accident. Elite teams, players, coaches and programs are the only ones that can steamroll through the college football world with little-to-no margin for error.

"They believe. They’ve been in every kind of situation before. They just have to execute," coach Marcus Freeman said in the postgame ceremony on the field.

They believe because Freeman keeps them going on the right track regardless of the situation within the confines of a game or the challenges of a schedule. As a result, the 39-year-old is one win away from being the youngest coach to lead his team to a national championship since Clemson’s Danny Ford in 1981.

It’s unlikely that we will ever see a run like Alabama had in the late 2000s-2020 again. The uncertainty of the 12-team college football playoff, transfer portal, NIL and all the other curveballs that the sport’s brass have thrown into it make it nearly impossible. However, Freeman has this train rolling full-speed ahead towards re-capturing the magic of generations ago.

Notre Dame is here to stay, no matter what happens against Ohio State or Texas in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 11 days.