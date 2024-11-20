Islanders Defenseman Mike Reilly Vows To Return After Procedure Discovers Heart Issue By Accident

New York Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly was recently ruled out for months after undergoing heart surgery for a condition that was discovered while he was recovering from a concussion.

While he will be out for quite some time, Reilly is already vowing to make a return to the Isles' lineup.

According to The New York Post, Reilly is recovering after being knocked out by a hit from Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway.

It was an ugly scene, but in a bizarre way, it helped Reilly out because it was during that recovery that doctors discovered a heart condition that he may have had ever since he was born.

"It’s something he’s had for a number of years that needs attention and he’ll be out indefinitely with it," Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said. "… And it’s probably a blessing in disguise with what transpired that they detected this. Something that you’re sometimes born with but [he] never knew."

The team didn't get into specifics about what exactly the condition is, but Reilly posted a photo of himself following the procedure — which Lamoriello said was an "in and out" kind of thing — and vowed to make a return.

"Thank you to doctor Sommer for doing a great job on my procedure," Reilly wrote. "Thank you to everyone that has reached to me, appreciations! I'll be back."

Let's all send our best to Mike Reilly and wish him a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, his Islanders are struggling a little bit out of the gates this season despite making a strong run through the spring last season to make a surprise playoff appearance (the Isles and Nashville Predators are proving that strong runs late last season, don't exactly carry over to this season).