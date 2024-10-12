Iowa Hawkeyes Fan Takes A Kickoff Straight To The Dome, But Gets Up Like A Champ

At baseball games, one of the best parts of the experience is catching a foul ball. But that’s not an experience that you get to replicate at football games - unless you’re this one fan at the Iowa Hawkeyes-Washington Huskies game.

But I’m sure that the fan, whose name is Joe, wished it unfolded a bit differently.

As Washington was getting ready to receive a kickoff in the Big 10 matchup (there were quite a few, there were actually points scored in this game even though Iowa was playing), the ball was sailing wayyyy out of the endzone. That means that Joe got a rare moment to catch a football and take it home as a souvenir.

However, Joe must have miscalculated how well he needed to brace himself for the oncoming pigskin projectile, because the ball went straight through his face and conked him in the dome.

He might not have gotten knocked unconscious, but I’ll bet he’ll feel that once the game time buzz wears off. Still, you've gotta give him credit for getting back on his feet like a champ!

After this hilarious real-life blooper, Hawkeye Radio Network did the smart thing and somehow got Joe to do an on-air interview, and it was about as funny as you would expect.

Joe recounted how the ball came at him way faster than he thought, and then he explained why he felt so motivated to pop back up after the big hit.

"That’s what Hawkeyes do. We don't give up, we swarm. The ball’s on the ground, we're there to get it. I was just being a true Hawkeye fan and doing what we all love and (random incoherent rambling)," Joe said.

This guy was probably a little drunk, as you could tell from the slight alcohol-induced slurring that he had during the interview. But was Joe having a good time? Absolutely, and sometimes, that’s all that matters.

You can bet your bottom dollar that whenever this guy shows up to Kinnick Stadium, fans are going to treat him like the legend that he is.