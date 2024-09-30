Internet Sleuths 'Catch' Raiders HC Liking Post About Potential Davante Adams Departure

Take this with a grain of salt, but internet sleuths are suspicious of Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce's thoughts on keeping star wideout Davante Adams after liking a post about the latter's potential departure.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano posted a screenshot on Monday showing Pierce liking an Instagram post suggesting Adams is on the trade block for Las Vegas.

READ: Antonio Pierce Is Very Sorry For The ‘Hoopla’ He Caused With ‘Business Decisions’ Comment

Are Adams' days in Vegas numbered?

Adams and the Raiders have had a challenging start on offense, relying on longtime backup Gardner Minshew and former Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell as their primary options. Despite their struggles, the Raiders have managed to achieve a 2-2 record to start the year.

READ: Davante Adams Calls 'Bull' On Reports That He's Unhappy With Raiders

Adams did not play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. His body language on the sideline has shown that he is still unhappy with the inconsistent quarterback play in Las Vegas.

It seems that the most logical step for the Raiders would be to change the quarterback, but that plan doesn't seem to be in Adams's best interest.

But if we know anything four weeks into the NFL season, it's that Antonio Pierce does a terrible job of keeping his feelings away from the public spotlight.

Adams has been in the league for 11 years, but he doesn't seem interested in being part of a reboot. Despite approaching 32 years of age, he's still performing at a high level. He achieved his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving season last year, even though he mostly relied on O'Connell, who was then a rookie.

In the final weeks of the offseason, former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson said that Adams was dissatisfied and likely on his way out.

The six-time Pro Bowler has called all the chatter "bulls**t."

However, Adams is too good for Las Vegas' offense.

It may take weeks for an actual trade to happen, if it happens at all. There are plenty of teams in need of a top wide receiver, especially in the Raiders' division. The Chiefs have lost their top receiver, Rashee Rice, to what appears to be a serious knee injury.

Still, the Raiders will be very hesitant to trade their star player to a rival.

Jets QB and former Adams teammate Aaron Rodgers has long teased a potential reunion with his favorite pass-catcher.

Will Adams jump ship? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela