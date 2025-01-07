IndyCar Legend Helio Castroneves Is Going To Try To Climb The Fence At Daytona

Time is flying, and that means we're only a bit over a month away from the start of the Daytona 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series season. And this year's Daytona field could feature a bonafide racing legend in IndyCar great Helio Castroneves.

Castroneves — one of four drivers along with AJ Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears tied for the most Indianapolis 500 wins with four each — will try to qualify for the Great American Race behind the wheel of the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing," Castroneves said in a press release.

"This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down. I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car, (Trackhouse owner) Justin Marks and everyone that made this happen. I wish the race were tomorrow."

This is one of the things about motorsports, and it's when you see drivers trying their hands at different series.

You don't get to see NBA players throw on pads and try to play in the NFL, but you can see IndyCar drivers race at Daytona and NASCAR drivers race at Indy, which is so, so cool.

Trackhouse Racing has done a great job promoting this with their No. 91 car which has had some heavy hitters behind the wheel, including ex-F1 champ Kimi Raikkonen and ex-Supercars champ and current NASCAR regular Shane van Gisbergen who won in the No. 91 in his debut at the inaugural Chicago street race in 2023.

Castroneves will have to qualify or race his way into the 500 which won't be easy, although he should have some solid machinery. Additionally, he has some experience at Daytona, albeit on the road course, thanks to three wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

As for his IndyCar slate, the 49-year-old (who will turn 50 in mid-May) will compete in both races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this season, the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course and then the Indianapolis 500. Both appearances will be with Meyer Shank Racing.

