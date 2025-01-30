IndyCar Driver Santino Ferrucci Debuts Slick Blink-182 Helmet

One of the many cool things about motorsports is that drivers typically get the chance to design their own helmets, sort of like you see with hockey goalies. Sure, you've usually got to leave a little space for sponsors — we all know that that's how the bread is buttered — but there's plenty of room for some self-expression.

AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci has unveiled his new lid for the upcoming NTT IndyCar season, and I think you'll be able to make an educated guess as to who his favorite band is.

Ferrucci's new brain bucket features pop-punk band Blink-182, while the opposite side features the artwork from the band's 1999 album Enema of the State.

Maybe Ferrucci is starting a trend with this new lid. If I were an IndyCar driver (not ruling it out yet; I've thrown down some impressive karting sessions) I'd probably go ahead and give the people what they want by having an Iron Maiden helmet painted up.

It's a cool design and I think we'll be seeing a lot of it because I could see Ferrucci having a breakout year.

Ferrucci can be a bit controversial. He's fiery as hell and not afraid to mix it up on track and off.

However, there's really no denying that he's a good driver. That's been clear over the last few seasons on ovals, but it's becoming clearer on road and street circuits as well.

Last summer, Ferrucci secured his first career start from pole position in Portland, which was also AJ Foyt Racing's first pole in a decade.

As I said, ovals are where Ferucci has gotten the most out of the cars the team is giving him, and that's especially true at Indianapolis. Over the last few years, you can usually bet that Ferrucci will be running in the top 10, and last year, he made the Fast 6 and qualified 6th for the race before ultimately finishing in 8th place.