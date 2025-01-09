IndyCar Broadcaster Townsend Bell Shares Gut-Wrenching Photo Of His Home After Wildfires

There have been some tragic pictures coming out of the Los Angeles area as those who live there continue to deal with horrific wildfires.

One such picture came from IndyCar broadcaster Townsend Bell who shared a heartbreaking photo of what is left of his and his family's home.

Bell shared on X that he and his family were among those who had to flee their homes as fires spread rapidly through the area.

Fortunately, Bell and his family are alright, but the video he took before evacuating the area is very scary.

Thank God, Bell and his family are okay, but sadly, their home was one of many that was destroyed in the fire.

Bell shared a before and after photo of his old home and it really is heartbreaking to see.

Bell wrote that there's a lot of work ahead after such a monumental loss, and here's to hoping he and all of the other folks who have suffered losses because of these fires get back on their feet as soon as possible.

Bell — who still competes as a driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship — was a longtime part of NBC's IndyCar coverage and made 28 stars in the series as well.

Given his closeness to the series others from around IndyCar were sending their best and expressing thanks that despite the loss of their home, Bell and his family were okay.

According to Fox News Digital, crews are still fighting the Palisades Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Lidia Fire, the Sunset Fire, and the Eaton with the latter having already claimed five lives.

Fortunately, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone announced on Thursday that the Eaton fire "has been significantly stopped,"

It's going to be a long road, so our thoughts are with everyone impacted by these fires and their aftermath.