Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Shreds Around Track On Snowboard

The Indianapolis 500 is still quite a way off, but the first laps of the year have been completed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but they weren't done by a car.

Instead, the first laps of 2025 were done by the track's president… on a snowboard.

This week, Indianapolis saw some serious winter weather and that meant that one of the most iconic tracks in all of motorsports had a nice blanket of snow covering it.

So, if IMS president Doug Boles wanted to throw down some laps? Snowmobile? Hop in a snowcat like Scatman Crothers in The Shining?

Nope, something cooler. He got a truck, a local TV reporter, and a snowboard to shred some gnar around powdery Brickyard, bruh.

Alright, Doug Boles always seemed like a cool guy, but "snowboarding-behind-a-truck cool" surprised me. I thought maybe "plays bass in a U2 cover band cool," but he blew right past that.

It was also clear to me that this was not his first snowboarding rodeo. He was weaving in and out like an IndyCar driver warming his tires, and I think I even caught some cool guy one-handed action on the tow-rope.

Fortunately, IndyCar won't be back to its home track until May (as is tradition) so that big pile of snow the entire way around the 2.5-mile track won't be an issue.

As for the IndyCar Series, its season debut is coming up a lot faster than you may realize. As has been the case for years, the first race of the season will be the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2.

The race is also significant in that it will mark the start of the series' new TV deal with Fox after a long-running relationship with NBC, which will see every race broadcast on network television.